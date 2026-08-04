This is a reminder to all creatives: secure the bag and deliver the product but you brag A$AP Rocky’s potential collaboration with designer Allan Peters has seemingly fallen apart after a private message between the two was shared publicly.

Rocky reached out to Peters about revising one of his brand logos, but the conversation took an unexpected turn after the Instagram DM became public. Reacting to the disclosure, Rocky made his position clear online.

“THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL, WELL I GUESS WE WONT BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY,” Rocky wrote.

Remember creatives, clout can only get you so far.