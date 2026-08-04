A$AP Rocky is addressing his ongoing tension with Drake in the trailer for his upcoming interview with Jason Lee.
When asked about fighting Drake, Rocky responded, “Bare knuckles like the Irish.” The comment comes after Drake most recently took a shot at Rocky on his “Iceman” track, “Burning Bridges.”
Rocky’s latest remarks have added another chapter to the tension between the two rappers, with fans now anticipating the full interview with Jason Lee.
A$AP Rocky says he would fight Drake in the trailer for his upcoming interview with Jason Lee, dropping on August 5th 😳— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 3, 2026
"Bare knuckles like the Irish." pic.twitter.com/z70WWZja9N