Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Four Diamond Singles

ardi B has made history as the first female rapper to earn four RIAA Diamond singles in the United States.

The rapper’s Diamond-certified hits now include “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5. The milestone officially gives Cardi B the most RIAA Diamond plaques among female rappers.

The achievement also marks a major career milestone for Megan Thee Stallion, as “WAP” becomes her first Diamond-certified record.

Cardi B becomes the first female rapper in history to score four Diamond singles in the US. pic.twitter.com/6pYzzbhtrw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2026

Released in 2020, “WAP” became a major commercial success and further cemented the impact of both artists. Cardi B’s growing collection of Diamond singles highlights her continued influence and commercial success in hip-hop.