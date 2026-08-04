The latest rap charts are in, and Drake is holding a serious grip on both the album and singles rankings.

Rap Charts for the top performing music this week are in‼️ Any surprises⁉️



💿 1. Drake — ICEMAN

💿 2. Future — The Real Me

💿 3. Don Toliver — OCTANE

💿 4. Drake — Take Care

💿 5. Drake — Views



🎶 1. Drake — Janice STFU

🎶 2. Lil Baby — Dead Fresh

🎶 3. Yung Miami — Spend Dat… pic.twitter.com/283QYG7J7U — RapTV (@Rap) August 4, 2026

ICEMAN leads the album chart at No. 1, giving Drake the week’s top-performing rap project based on United States sales, streaming and radio airplay data. Future follows at No. 2 with The Real Me, while Don Toliver’s OCTANE lands at No. 3.

Don Toliver's "E85" is the first 2026 rap song to surpass 300 MILLION Spotify streams‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMjCgeVben — RapTV (@Rap) August 4, 2026

Drake’s catalog strength shows up immediately after that. Take Care sits at No. 4 and Views rounds out the top five, placing three of his albums inside the week’s five biggest rap releases. The return of two older projects alongside ICEMAN highlights the lasting pull of his catalog as listeners continue moving between his newest music and the records that helped define earlier eras of his career.

The singles chart tells a similar story.

Drake’s “Janice STFU” claims the No. 1 position, followed by Lil Baby’s “Dead Fresh” at No. 2. Yung Miami takes the third spot with “Spend Dat,” while Drake appears again at No. 4 with “Shabang.”

Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign complete the top five with “Cinderella.”

The week belongs to Drake on volume alone. He occupies half of the combined top 10 positions across the two charts, with a current album and single leading their respective categories. Future, Don Toliver, Lil Baby and Yung Miami also secured major placements, while “Cinderella” gives Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign a strong showing among the week’s most active rap records.

With ICEMAN and “Janice STFU” both sitting at No. 1, Drake’s latest run continues to reach well beyond one release.