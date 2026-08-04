Jaafar Jackson has landed his next acting role following his breakout performance as his late uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s Michael, which became a $1 billion-plus grosser.

Jackson has joined Supermax, an upcoming action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax. According to Deadline, he will star alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb.

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of his breakout turn as his late uncle Michael Jackson in 'Michael,' the $1B+ grosser from Lionsgate, Jaafar Jackson has found his next project in 'Supermax,' the action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.



Jackson joins the previously announced… pic.twitter.com/3YKvGdqY9O — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 3, 2026

The film follows two FBI agents investigating a seemingly impossible murder inside the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.

“Supermax” marks only Jackson’s second acting role. The casting also comes with a personal connection, as Smith showed the text message he sent Jackson when offering him the role. Jackson ultimately accepted the opportunity to join the project.