Nikola Jokić has spent the past two summers passing on contract extensions, and the decision could position the Denver Nuggets superstar for one of the richest deals in NBA history.

Nikola Jokic is eligible to sign a 5-year, $359.5M contract next summer as a free agent — making it the largest deal in NBA history, per @BobbyMarks42



This would push Jokic’s on-court career earnings to $724M. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XCZ9QIKJYD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2026

By waiting until 2027 free agency, Jokić could become eligible for a five-year contract worth approximately $359.5 million. That agreement would push his total career earnings beyond $724 million and place him at the center of a potentially loaded free-agent class featuring names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

An emotional Nikola Jokic reacts after watching his horse win 🥲



pic.twitter.com/JUqd6z5X7T — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 27, 2025

The growing financial possibilities have naturally fueled speculation about Jokić testing the market. His own words continue to point toward Denver.

“My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year,” Jokić told reporters in July.

Nikola Jokic was so happy when he realized DeMarcus Cousins was asking him questions. 🤣🤣🤣



This is amazing.



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/qLScSqVAwV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 14, 2026

That calm response fits the three-time MVP’s usual approach. Jokić has never appeared interested in creating public contract drama, even while making strategic decisions that could add tens of millions of dollars to his next deal.

His value could hardly be higher. During the 2025-26 regular season, Jokić averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists across 65 games. He led the NBA in both rebounds and assists while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

The historic production made him only the third player to average a triple-double for an entire season, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. He also earned his eighth consecutive All-Star selection, though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the regular-season MVP award.

Denver fans remain confident Jokić will stay, and his public comments support that belief. The delay appears less like an escape plan and more like a patient financial move that could reward him with a record contract.