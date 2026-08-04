Electronic Arts officially entered a new era on August 4, closing its $55 billion sale to an investment group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

EA has officially completed its $55 billion acquisition to an investor group comprised of Saudia Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. https://t.co/qLZEfPMAPo pic.twitter.com/1EsrMWDluI — IGN (@IGN) August 4, 2026

PIF now holds a 93.4% stake in the video game powerhouse alongside Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. EA stockholders received $210 per share before the company was removed from the Nasdaq, completing one of the gaming industry’s largest leveraged buyouts.

The ‘CALL OF DUTY’ movie will release on June 30, 2028 in theaters.



Peter Berg is set to direct with a script co-written by Taylor Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/7Pg4H1kfxG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 16, 2026

Andrew Wilson will remain CEO, with EA continuing to operate from its Redwood City headquarters. The company has promised stability across its studios and franchises, giving players no immediate reason to expect game cancellations or sweeping policy changes.

The new ownership group now controls a catalog packed with major properties, including EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, College Football, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

First logo for the ‘CALL OF DUTY’ movie.



In theaters on June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/9mLBqfuEL2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 16, 2026

The $20 billion in debt placed on EA’s balance sheet has created questions about where the company’s creative focus goes next. Industry observers expect greater attention on proven franchises capable of generating dependable revenue, potentially leaving less room for smaller and more experimental projects.

The Sims community has become an early pressure point. Creators Kayla “Lilsimsie” Sims, James Turner and Jesse McNamara reportedly exited EA’s official creator program amid concerns surrounding Saudi Arabia’s LGBTQ+ record and the franchise’s longtime commitment to representation.

Maxis responded by telling concerned fans that the studio’s creative control and commitment to inclusivity remain “unchanged.”

EA’s games may look familiar in the immediate future, though its financial obligations and new ownership structure will shape every major decision moving forward. Players are now watching closely to see whether the promised long-term investment strengthens creativity or pushes the publisher deeper toward monetization and safer blockbuster releases.