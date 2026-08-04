Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Blank Face LP, with the upcoming “10 YEAR OF BLANK FACE LP” Tour. The multi-city run will kick off October 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, with stops planned in New York, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, and Los Angeles, including a second Los Angeles performance at The Novo following the sold-out Palladium show.

The anniversary tour will bring Blank Face LP back to the stage, allowing fans to experience songs from the album alongside selections from ScHoolboy Q’s extensive catalog. Artist pre-sale tickets begin August 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with public on-sale starting August 7.

Released in July 2016, Blank Face LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, topped the Top Album Sales chart, earned RIAA Gold certification, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. The project also featured the Grammy-nominated single “THat Part.”

Featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Jadakiss, Vince Staples, Miguel, SZA, and more, Blank Face LP remains a defining release in ScHoolboy Q’s career and a celebrated piece of modern hip-hop.

SCHOOLBOY Q 10 YEARS OF BLANK FACE LP TOUR ROUTING:

Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Oct 03 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 04 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore

Oct 07 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 08 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)

Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Oct 16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl