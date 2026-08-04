Stephen Curry may have simply wanted to enjoy a round of golf on Martha’s Vineyard. NBA fans quickly turned the outing into a full-blown Boston Celtics recruiting campaign.

Unconfirmed reports claimed the Golden State Warriors star recently visited Massachusetts and hit the course with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, with former Boston player Brian Scalabrine possibly joining them. No team official has confirmed the gathering or connected it to any basketball business.

Steph Curry is reportedly playing golf with Jayson Tatum in Boston today, per @IAmJamesStewart. 😳



(h/t @Savageboston) pic.twitter.com/ZQ9lfFGmPE — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 4, 2026

That did little to slow the internet down.

Fans began circulating edited photos of Curry wearing Celtics colors while imagining lineups featuring the four-time champion alongside Tatum and Derrick White. The possibility of adding one of basketball’s greatest shooters to Boston’s roster immediately created excitement, jokes and plenty of offseason debate.

Steph Curry is projected to become the highest scoring point guard in NBA history this season. pic.twitter.com/54ZsbqWJXt — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 3, 2026

Warriors fans pushed back on the fantasy scenarios, with many dismissing the idea that Curry would ever leave the franchise he has represented throughout his NBA career. Some also argued that Tatum should remain the unquestioned centerpiece of Boston’s future.

The reality surrounding Curry’s situation remains far less dramatic. He is expected to continue with Golden State and could become eligible for a two-year extension worth approximately $136.7 million, potentially keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Curry has reportedly set a personal goal of completing at least 20 NBA seasons, which would require him to play beyond his current deal. Industry insiders have also maintained that he has zero intention of requesting a trade.

Golden State continues to shape its financial planning and future assets around supporting its franchise icon. Until Curry or either organization says otherwise, the Martha’s Vineyard sighting belongs in the familiar category of offseason fun, fueled by one golf outing and a fan base ready to dream.