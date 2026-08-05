21 Savage Hosts 10th Annual ‘Issa Back 2 School Drive’ in Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist, humanitarian and Atlanta native 21 Savage hosted the 10th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The event provided 2,000 local families and students with school supplies, backpacks, shoes, food and more as they prepare for the new school year. Produced with annual partner Momma Flystyle and sponsored by Live Nation and CGB, the event continued 21 Savage’s long-standing commitment to his hometown.

Over the past nine years, the initiative has supported thousands of Metro Atlanta students and families with resources including backpacks, sneakers, haircuts, uniforms and financial literacy handbooks.

Through his Leading By Example Foundation, 21 Savage has also expanded his focus on financial literacy and youth empowerment. Ten DeKalb County schools currently offer his financial literacy curriculum, while his financial literacy bank account program is entering its second year this fall.

In 2024, 21 Savage partnered with Wealthy Habits to launch the Financial Success 101 Guide, providing resources to more than 3,000 students. His foundation also introduced “Bank Account Financial Literacy Week” and has provided thousands in scholarships through 21 bank accounts for teens and students.

The annual drive remains part of his broader partnership with Wade Walker, which has also included Thanksgiving and Christmas drives.