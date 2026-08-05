A$AP Rocky has heard every bit of what Drake has thrown his way. During a recent interview with Jason Lee, A$AP responds to Drake’s “Burning Bridges” diss, dismissing the track and pointing to Rihanna’s support of his album.

“That’s stupid. She posted my album,” Rocky said.

The rapper also questioned why the situation remains a topic of discussion, suggesting that everyone involved has moved forward.

“It’s weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfuckers still strung up on that,” Rocky said. “It’s just bugged out to me.”

Rocky also addressed what he described as “weird internet antics and smear campaigns,” adding, “we see right through that shit.”

A$AP Rocky just responded to Drake's "Burning Bridges" diss saying it's stupid and that Rihanna did post his album:



"That's stupid. She posted my album."



"It's weird that, like, everybody done moved on with their lives, and like, motherfuckers still strung up on that. It's… pic.twitter.com/gn4Ou4iuZR — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 5, 2026

In the same interview, when asked about fighting Drake, Rocky responded, “Bare knuckles like the Irish.” The comment comes after Drake most recently took a shot at Rocky on his “Iceman” track, “Burning Bridges.”

Rocky’s latest remarks have added another chapter to the tension between the two rappers, with fans now anticipating the full interview with Jason Lee.