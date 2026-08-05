The Atlanta Falcons have made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, agreeing to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million.
The two-time Pro Bowler will receive $51 million guaranteed, including $37 million at signing. His reported $25 million maximum annual value and $22.25 million average annual value surpass the previous benchmarks set by Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million and Christian McCaffrey at $19 million.
The agreement, negotiated by Robinson’s agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports and the Falcons, keeps the star running back in Atlanta through 2030.
Robinson’s new contract also ends his training camp hold-in after he led the NFL in scrimmage yards last season.
The massive extension establishes Robinson as the league’s new financial leader among running backs, with his $51 million guaranteed representing the highest total ever for a player at the position.