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Cardi B Teases Possible Kash Doll Feature on “Ah Ha” Remix

August 5, 2026
Shawn Grant

Cardi B is teasing fans about a potential Kash Doll appearance on the “Ah Ha” remix after shouting out the Detroit rapper on the track.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, Aug. 3, Cardi addressed fans asking for Kash Doll to join the remix. “I’m debating if I want to put her on the remix,” she said, teasing that something bigger could be coming.

“Just know, I got 11 houses. That’s what I’ma say. It’s too fire. She knows,” Cardi added.

Kash Doll also shared a clip of herself rapping along to “Ah Ha,” including the section where Cardi shouts her out.

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