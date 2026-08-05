Cardi B wants to get a lil wild. Hitting Instagram Live to celebrate her four diamond records, the “Ah Ha” rapper revealed she wants a party that brings out all the “eaters and slurpers.” Well, alright then.

“I think I’m going to throw a party this week in New York,” Cardi said. “Me and my homegirl is planning it, but it’s going to be more of a private party. Like, I want I want the n—-s with the money and I need the bad bitches.”

That seems customary for a party. But then she follows up…

“I need the eaters, the slurpers, and the takers. I need the bitches that take dick, suck dick, fuck dick, eat dick. I don’t care if you fuck any of my dads, bitch. … I need the certified eaters, what’s up?”

And that’s a wild fiesta. You can hear it from Cardi below.

Cardi bs full live… just now.



Talked about putting kasholl in the remix of Ah Ha

Talked about filming a music video for Ah ha in a few days

And also wanna party to celebrate her 4 Riaa diamonds 💎 pic.twitter.com/msC5Iajik3 — Bardibardi ⁷ (@Bardibardi66341) August 3, 2026

Recently, Cardi B brought her signature energy and hit-filled catalog to Pacha New York for a special one-night-only performance under the cherries.

Thousands of fans packed the Brooklyn venue as the Grammy Award-winning rapper performed some of her biggest tracks, including “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.” The event marked another major moment in Pacha New York’s inaugural season as the venue continues its mission of hosting influential artists across music and culture.

The night also featured performances from Shaun J Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great, and Aquite, with Kevin Avance serving as MC.

Following its recent opening, Pacha New York is continuing to establish itself as a destination for world-class entertainment in New York City. The venue’s summer lineup spans global dance music, hip-hop, and genre-defining performers, building on the legacy of the iconic Pacha brand while creating a new chapter in Brooklyn nightlife.