Kamala Harris is moving quickly to help unify Michigan Democrats behind Abdul El-Sayed.

Following El-Sayed’s narrow victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Harris officially endorsed the progressive candidate through a joint fundraising email designed to turn primary momentum into general election support.

Kamala Harris endorses Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate in Michigan in new joint fundraising email. pic.twitter.com/rOqYhC4Gus — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 5, 2026

The endorsement arrives after one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterm cycle. El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and longtime progressive advocate, edged out Rep. Haley Stevens and state lawmaker Mallory McMorrow in an August 4 primary decided by less than one percentage point.

Congratulations to Will Lawrence, Donavan McKinney and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on their historic victories last night.



Abdul took on the entire billionaire class, faced more than $60 million in spending against him, and WON.



Now let's beat Mike Rogers and take back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/4duaAmJ8OK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 5, 2026

Harris acknowledged the “hard-fought Democratic primary” before directing the party’s attention toward November, where El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers. The race will determine who succeeds retiring Senator Gary Peters and could play a major role in deciding control of the Senate.

ALERT: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed says if you cannot pronounce his name, you should “keep it out of your damn mouth.” pic.twitter.com/cuY5RpBiyc — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed’s victory also came after a bruising and expensive campaign. More than $60 million in opposition advertising poured into the race, including spending connected to corporate political action committees and pro-Israel groups such as AIPAC. His campaign survived the financial pressure and delivered one of the cycle’s biggest progressive upsets.

The fast release of Harris’ fundraising appeal signals a broader Democratic effort to close ranks, rebuild support across primary factions, and prepare for what is expected to be a highly competitive general election.

For El-Sayed, the stakes reach beyond party control. A victory in November would make him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

Michigan now heads into the fall with a matchup that will command national money, attention, and political firepower.