Ronnie Fieg and Kith are introducing the &Kin Fall 2026 collection, marking the brand’s first seasonal offering for the second half of the year. The collection emphasizes elevated outerwear, unique fabrications and intricate pant silhouettes while maintaining &Kin’s signature unbranded simplicity.

The outerwear assortment features textured canvas, painted pony hair leather, striped tropical wool and indigo rope twill denim. Shirting expands with styles including the Melton Polo, Long Sleeve Halston Tee, James Tee and Striped Poplin Nico Shirt.

Matching sets remain a highlight, with new fabrications including flannel jersey, double-face herringbone and plush cotton. The collection also includes loungewear and trousers such as the Webster Chill jean, Tropical Wool Gibbs Pant and Eli Pleated Trouser.

Alongside the collection, Kith and Salomon introduce the new XT-EVO silhouette. The racing-inspired design features a liquid rubber and breathable mesh upper paired with XT-6 tooling and arrives in two collaborative colorways.

&Kin Fall 2026 launches globally Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. in stores, online and through the Kith App across New York, London, Paris and Tokyo time zones.