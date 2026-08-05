For players still chasing a shot at the professional level, the Motor City Cruise is offering an opportunity to prove they belong on the floor.

The Pistons’ G-League affiliate is hosting open tryouts next month for a non-refundable fee of $250.



Tryouts ➡️ G league ➡️ NBA pic.twitter.com/ErxjWTNyhX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 5, 2026

The NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons announced it will host open player tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in Detroit. The event gives hopefuls a chance to compete for something much bigger than a strong workout: an invitation to the team’s training camp.

The non-refundable registration fee is set at $250, putting every participant in the same position once the ball is tipped. From there, performance is all that matters as players battle to separate themselves in front of the organization’s basketball operations staff.

Every registered player will receive a reversible tryout jersey along with two tickets to a Motor City Cruise home game, adding a few extras to what could become a career-changing day.

Open tryouts have long served as one of the G League’s most compelling traditions, creating a direct path for overlooked talent to earn a place in a professional organization. Every season, players arrive with different backgrounds but the same goal: turning one opportunity into a roster spot.

This year’s tryout will take place at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, located at 6201 Second Ave. in Detroit. For those ready to bet on themselves, Sept. 13 represents another chance to take that next step toward professional basketball.