Rick Ross Blames the ‘Bots’ for His First Week Sales Total

Aight man, we need Rick Ross to tell us how bots kept his streaming and first week numbers low. That’s what he is telling us, and it’s a new one.

Rozay hit Instagram to address 50 Cent attempting to clown him for opening at No. 39 behind 19,000 units: “Real Hip-Hop lovers should never get caught up in the propaganda and fake bot numbers. Go to the product. Test it. How amazing is the music?”

He added: “Who cares? … Long as they spending money, Rozay putting the dope music out. That’s who fight my battles with the bots and all of that.”

If you were curious what 50 Cent said: “LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP! 20 features under 10 thousand sales. Damn boy it’s over.”