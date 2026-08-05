Shaquille O’Neal proved he can still throw it down during the third week of DUNKMAN competition in Atlanta.

The DUNKMAN commissioner kicked off the night by joining the action himself, delivering his signature two-handed slam in front of the Atlanta crowd. The moment aired live on TNT and HBO Max.

As the world’s first professional dunk league, DUNKMAN brought another night of high-flying competition to Atlanta, with O’Neal setting the tone before the competitors took over.

The big man’s surprise appearance gave fans an early highlight and showed that the DUNKMAN commissioner still has plenty of bounce.