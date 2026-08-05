Whelp, this just happened. Stefon Diggs is headed back to where it all began.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Washington Commanders, bringing one of the NFL’s most accomplished pass catchers back to his home region. Raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and a standout at the University of Maryland, Diggs now returns with an opportunity to make an immediate impact for a franchise looking to build around rising quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Breaking: Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is signing with the Commanders, sources tell @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/GpRKzQynqO — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2026

Washington has been searching for another high level target to line up alongside Terry McLaurin, and Diggs checks every box. Even after changing teams in recent years, the veteran has continued to deliver, giving Daniels another reliable weapon capable of stretching defenses and moving the chains in critical moments.

Diggs proved he still has plenty left during the 2025 season with the New England Patriots, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping guide the club to a Super Bowl LX appearance. That production reinforced his value as one of the league’s most dependable receivers, even as his career has taken him across multiple locker rooms.

The move also continues an unusual chapter in Diggs’ career. Washington becomes the fourth team he’ll suit up for in four seasons after previous stops with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Patriots. He entered free agency in March after New England released him before significant salary cap increases kicked in.

Now, the veteran gets something many players never do: a chance to play meaningful football close to home. For Washington, it’s a savvy addition that addresses a major offensive need. For Diggs, it’s an opportunity to write the next chapter of an already impressive career where his football journey first took shape.