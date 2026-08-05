Paramount+ has revealed first-look photos and announced the premiere date for The Varnell Hill Show, a new half-hour workplace comedy executive produced by Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans.

Starring and executive produced by Tommy Davidson, the eight-episode series premieres globally on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with its first two episodes. New episodes will debut every Tuesday through Oct. 13.

Nearly three decades after first appearing in the hit sitcom Martin, Varnell Hill returns as the host of a long-running late-night talk show, determined to prove he still belongs in the spotlight. The series follows Hill as he navigates network executives, a chaotic writers’ room, celebrity guests, family drama and his own larger-than-life personality while fighting to remain relevant in a changing entertainment industry.

Davidson leads an ensemble cast featuring Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams. Guest stars include Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps and Omarion, with special appearances by Martin Lawrence.

Produced in association with BET Studios, the series is executive produced by Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Stacy Lyles, Rae Proctor, Robert Lawrence, Mark Greenberg, Andrew Horne and Bentley Kyle Evans, who also serves as showrunner, writer and director.