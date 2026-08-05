One New Yorker tested City Hall’s responsiveness with a TikTok post and ended up watching the problem disappear within hours.

A young man in NYC shared a video on TikTok at the start of his day tagging Mamdani about a pothole and by the end of the day, it was fixed pic.twitter.com/w5wGY64kf3 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2026

TikTok user @swiperdrin tagged Mayor Zohran Mamdani while calling attention to a pothole on a city street. By the end of the day, crews had already repaired it. The turnaround caught the creator off guard, leading him to share his stunned reaction from different spots around the city.

The moment quickly became a small but effective showcase for Mamdani’s ongoing street repair campaign. After a punishing winter left roads across New York battered, his administration leaned into overnight crews and an accelerated schedule that reportedly produced more than 100,000 pothole repairs during his first 100 days in office.

Online, the response moved fast. Some users praised the direct line between residents and City Hall, with one reaction comparing tagging Mamdani to a “Batman” summon. Others used the viral moment to press the mayor on larger concerns, including rent costs, public transportation and MTA fares.

Mamdani has referred to the approach as “pothole politics,” framing visible, everyday fixes as a way to rebuild trust in local government.

The repair itself may have been routine. The public reaction was anything but. In a city where residents are used to complaints disappearing into a system, one tagged post producing a same-day result gave people something concrete to talk about.