Thousands of lawsuits accusing social media companies of deliberately designing platforms to keep young users hooked are moving forward after a major federal appeals court decision.

JUST IN: U.S. appeals court allows more than 3,000 lawsuits against Meta, TikTok, Google, & Snap over alleged social media addiction to move forward. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 10, 2026

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected early challenges from tech companies seeking to stop more than 3,000 cases centered on alleged social media addiction. The sprawling litigation takes aim at platform features including infinite scrolling, constant notifications and other engagement tools that plaintiffs say were intentionally built to keep children and teenagers online for extended periods.

US court allows thousands of social media addiction lawsuits to move forward



More than 3,000 lawsuits accusing Meta and other tech companies of making their platforms addictive can now proceed pic.twitter.com/gWv9bssQ63 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 11, 2026

Families behind the cases argue those design choices contributed to anxiety, depression and other mental health struggles among young users.

The decision could become especially significant because the claims are targeting how the platforms themselves were designed rather than simply holding companies responsible for content posted by users. That distinction allows key allegations to move beyond the protections technology companies have traditionally invoked under Section 230.

Meta remains at the center of the legal pressure. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is preparing to pursue the state’s case against the company at trial as officials push for greater accountability over how social platforms engage minors.

The courtroom pressure is already producing enormous financial consequences elsewhere.

New Mexico recently hit Meta with a $567 million penalty, with the money designated to support child mental health programs.

With thousands of individual cases now allowed to advance, the legal fight over social media’s impact on young people is entering a much bigger phase. Platform design, algorithms and the mechanics used to keep users scrolling are increasingly becoming the focus inside the courtroom.