ALT: Touring band loading gear into a van outside a European club before a Berlin show · Photo: Brett Sayles / Pexels · score 8/10

Ask around and you will hear that a European tour starts with a booking agent and a run of offers. It starts with a clock. A US passport gets 90 days inside the Schengen zone out of any 180, and the way to book a European tour is to build the run inside that window before you agree to a single date. Permits, carnets and withholding forms all have to fit the same 90 days. The offers are what you hang on the frame once it holds.

The routing mistake that costs a tour

The offer that wrecks a routing is always the good one. You have Berlin on a Thursday and Amsterdam on the Sunday, and a promoter in Barcelona comes in for the Tuesday between with real money. Take it and you have bought four driving days and two hotel nights nobody is paying for.

That much shows up on the fuel receipts. Here is the part first-timers miss: a driving day is a Schengen day. The clock does not care that you spent it on a motorway outside Lyon with a trailer on the back. Burn six days crossing the map in April and you have burned six of the 90 you were holding for a festival run in July, inside the same 180-day window. Fuel you can earn back. Days you cannot.

The fix is a loop. Cluster Benelux and Germany, drop south through France into Spain or Italy, come back up. And when the routing needs a breather, take it outside Schengen. Time in the UK does not draw down the Schengen 90, so a London date with a week off around it costs you nothing on the clock that matters. Working there is a separate permission with its own rules, covered below.

How to book a European tour, in the order it has to happen

Count your Schengen days first, travel days included. Find out which countries on the route require work authorisation for a foreign performer, and whether the rule changes for an unpaid slot. It differs country to country, and the promoter is not your immigration lawyer. Start the ATA Carnet early. It is a customs document, issued through a national guaranteeing body, that lets instruments and hardware cross borders without being treated as an import at every one. The list is the document. A pedal you buy in Berlin is not on it, and gear you leave behind still has to be accounted for on the way out. Get the fee in writing with the currency named, plus how and when it lands. Book the travel between cities only after the dates are signed. In the last week at home, set the phone up and tell your bank which countries to expect.

What the phone costs across the run

A touring party crosses three or four countries in a week, and the phone is how a load-in change reaches the drummer asleep in the back of the van. Six touring markets, priced from the HelloRoam Travel Data Price Index for August 2026:

Country Entry price Unit Three-week run Netherlands $2.36 per day, unlimited $49.56 Germany $2.36 per day, unlimited $49.56 Spain $2.52 per day, unlimited $52.92 Italy $2.68 per day, unlimited $56.28 UK $2.68 per day, unlimited $56.28 France $3.35 per day, unlimited $70.35

How to read it: each figure is the entry price for a HelloRoam travel data plan in that market, in US dollars, pulled on 1 August 2026. The right-hand column is that day rate multiplied by 21. Every market here sells unlimited data by the day, which is why one calculation covers all six. Carriers reprice, so check the live number when you build the budget.

A HelloRoam eSIM that covers Europe puts the whole routing on one plan, so the phone stops being a decision you make again at every border. Install it by QR code at home while the gear is still in the rehearsal room. Your US number stays live for the people who need to reach you. It carries a 180-day money-back guarantee, a window that outlasts the tour and the argument about the tour.

Getting paid, and getting it back

Ask for a deposit before you leave the US. A signed contract with no money attached to it is a plan. Promoters cancel plans.

Several European countries withhold tax on fees paid to foreign performers at source. That is normal and legal. What hurts is leaving the building without the withholding certificate, because that paper is what lets you claim it back or offset it at home. Ask for it in the same email where you confirm the fee, then ask again at load-in.

Settle the payment method in advance too. Some rooms count the door and hand you cash the same night. Some pay by transfer three weeks later, after an invoice, in a currency your bank converts at a rate it will not tell you up front. That difference decides whether you can cover the hotel in the next city. Get the merch split in writing as well, including who counts the stock.

The UK leg is its own tour

The UK sits outside Schengen and outside the EU customs union, so a London date means separate entry, separate permission to work and a separate customs step for the gear. Rules for artists moving between the UK and the EU have been adjusted more than once since 2021 and are still moving, so treat forum advice as out of date and check the current UK government and customs guidance before you commit. Budget the leg on its own. If the routing brings you back through London, HelloRoam’s UK eSIM deals start at $2.68 a day.

ALT: Tour routing map of a Benelux and Germany loop with Schengen travel days counted · Photo: Ayşegül Aytören / Pexels · score 8/10

Questions artists ask

Which eSIM works across multiple European countries?

HelloRoam sells a multi-country European plan, with Germany and the Netherlands at $2.36 a day for unlimited data as sampled on 1 August 2026. Install it by QR code at home before you fly, then it moves between local networks as the van crosses borders. Your US number stays live, so promoters and tour managers reach you on the number they already have.

Do I need a work permit if the show is unpaid?

Usually yes. Visa-free entry lets you travel, not work, and several countries count a performance as work whether or not a fee changes hands.

How does one eSIM cover a run that crosses three borders in a week?

The plan is regional, so it authenticates on a partner network in each country and hands off at the border on its own. Nobody stops the van to buy anything. If a date moves and the routing changes, the data follows the van without a new purchase.

How far ahead should I book a European tour?

Six months is the realistic floor, and nine is better if any country on the routing needs a work permit. Consulate appointments and carnet paperwork run on government timelines you cannot compress by asking nicely, and the better rooms fill their calendars early. Three months can work for a short run through countries that do not require permits in your case, which is a narrower set than most artists assume. Confirm each country’s requirement before you count on it.

Read the table above as a shape, since data pricing moves. Immigration and tax rules move faster. Confirm every permit with the consulate that issues it and every withholding question with the promoter, in writing, before you sign.