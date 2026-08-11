If Donell Jones has his information right, R&B fans might want to clear their schedules for August 20.

The Chicago R&B veteran revealed over the weekend that he is preparing to go catalog for catalog with Joe in an upcoming VERZUZ, setting up a matchup between two of the smoothest and most consistent voices to emerge from the golden era of ’90s R&B.

Jones apparently let the cat out of the bag backstage at the Wine & Slow Jams Festival in Maryland on Saturday, August 8. While discussing new music, the “Where I Wanna Be” singer revealed that he and Joe are expected to face each other on August 20.

“For me, it’s not really a Verzuz. It’s a celebration,” Jones said. “We not going to do what the other guys did where its beefing back and forth.”

Jones made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect manufactured drama between the two veteran singers.

“We grown ass men,” he continued. “We both have two great catalogs. We’re going to treat it as such.”

That last part might be an understatement.

Jones has more than three decades of R&B ammunition to choose from. After debuting with My Heart in 1996, he broke through commercially with 1999’s Where I Wanna Be, which produced “U Know What’s Up,” “Shorty (Got Her Eyes on Me)” and the title track, records that helped make him one of the defining male R&B voices of the era. His résumé also includes “You Know That I Love You,” “Do U Wanna” and songwriting work for other artists.

Joe certainly isn’t showing up empty-handed either. The Grammy-nominated singer’s catalog includes “I Wanna Know,” “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” “Stutter” and “More & More,” along with major collaborations such as Mariah Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” and Big Pun’s classic “Still Not a Player.”

In other words, this could turn into one of those VERZUZ nights where picking a winner becomes secondary to realizing just how many records both artists have accumulated.

The potential matchup also feels tailor-made for the original spirit of VERZUZ. Created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the pandemic, the platform eventually grew beyond its Instagram Live beginnings into a cultural celebration where legendary artists could revisit their catalogs, tell the stories behind the records and receive their flowers in real time.

Some of the platform’s most memorable nights have come from R&B, including Babyface and Teddy Riley, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Brandy and Monica, and Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.

Jones versus Joe would fit comfortably in that lineage.

There is one catch: Jones may have announced this one before everybody else was ready.

Although he says August 20 is the date, VERZUZ has yet to formally announce the battle, and no official venue or streaming information has been released. Complex, which has been involved with recent VERZUZ events, even responded to reports of Jones’ announcement by asking, “y’all know something we don’t???”

Whether Jones jumped the gun or simply gave R&B heads an early heads-up remains to be seen. But if August 20 is indeed locked in, this isn’t a battle that needs manufactured tension or Internet theatrics.

Donell Jones and Joe can simply press play.

With those two catalogs, that’s more than enough.