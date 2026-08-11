Being nice with a controller could land some gamers inside a very different kind of control room.

The Federal Aviation Administration has recruited more than 2,000 video gamers into its air traffic controller hiring pipeline as the agency works to address a nationwide staffing shortage. The recruitment push launched in April under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and has already helped the FAA reach 94 percent of its annual hiring goal.

The US has hired over 2,000 gamers as air traffic controllers.



The initiative targeted gamers because of skills such as multitasking, problem-solving and quick decision-making. pic.twitter.com/tCX1Y1Rs33 — Pubity (@pubity) August 11, 2026

The thinking behind the strategy is pretty straightforward. Serious gamers routinely process crowded screens, track several moving objects at once, communicate quickly and make decisions with little time to spare. Those skills have plenty of relevance when the screen in front of you is tracking actual aircraft.

The FAA is turning to video gamers to help tackle the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers.



In April, Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy put out an application for gamers and revealed on Sunday that the FAA has hired more than 2,000 people as a result.



CBS News'… pic.twitter.com/7ntaFc0JLh — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2026

Spatial awareness, multitasking, managing complex situations and communicating concise instructions are among the abilities the FAA sees as transferable to air traffic control. The agency has even incorporated footage from games such as Fortnite into promotional material designed to reach potential applicants.

A four-year degree is not the gatekeeper here either. Only about 25 percent of current air traffic controllers hold traditional college degrees, opening another highly specialized career path for applicants whose strongest qualifications may come from somewhere else.

Getting recruited is still just the opening level.

Candidates must survive the demanding FAA Academy in Oklahoma City before completing extensive on-the-job training. Historically, plenty of aspiring controllers never make it through that process.

For those who do, the gaming recruitment campaign could provide an unconventional new pipeline toward the FAA’s long-term goal of reaching 12,563 Certified Professional Controllers.

Turns out all those hours spent mastering a screen might have some real-world mileage after all.