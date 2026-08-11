Christmas Day just picked up a family storyline the NBA has never seen before.

LeBron James is scheduled to return to Los Angeles with his new Philadelphia 76ers squad for a Christmas matchup against the Lakers and his son, Bronny James. The Dec. 25 meeting immediately becomes one of the biggest dates of the 2026-27 season, putting father and son on opposite sides of an NBA game on the league’s signature holiday.

🚨 LeBron and Bronny James are set to make more history with the first father-son matchup on Christmas Day in NBA history



LeBron James Sr. vs. LeBron James Jr. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gINk9Z3bs3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2026

For LeBron, Christmas basketball is practically tradition. The matchup projects to become his 21st Christmas Day appearance, adding another chapter to a holiday résumé that includes career averages of 26.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

NBA Christmas Day 2026 on ABC and ESPN:



– Spurs @ Knicks

– Heat @ Celtics

– 76ers @ Lakers

– Thunder @ Timberwolves

– Nuggets @ Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2026

There is another layer here. This will be LeBron’s return to Los Angeles as an opponent after leaving the Lakers for Philadelphia, giving the game a reunion feel before Bronny even enters the equation.

THE CHRISTMAS DAY SPORTS SCHEDULE IS INCREDIBLE 😱🎄 pic.twitter.com/iD8NHJFBUt — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) August 11, 2026

The NBA is loading up the rest of Christmas too. San Antonio visits New York, Miami heads to Boston, Oklahoma City meets Minnesota and Denver travels to Golden State.

For the first time in 8 years, the Lakers will NOT play on NBA’s Opening Night 😳 pic.twitter.com/6N7zkhdga2 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 11, 2026

LeBron’s move east also helps headline opening night.

The season tips Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will raise their first championship banner in 53 years before hosting LeBron and the new-look Sixers. That gives Philadelphia an immediate measuring stick and New York a massive opponent for its championship celebration.

From banner night at the Garden to LeBron walking back into Los Angeles with Philadelphia on Christmas, the NBA is wasting absolutely no time getting to the good stuff.