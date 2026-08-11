Trae Young brought his NBA bag to Los Angeles this weekend and put on a show at the Drew League.

The Washington Wizards star suited up for Elevate and delivered a 25-point triple-double, finishing with 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 108-94 victory over defending champion Hometown Favorites. Young shared the backcourt with Drew League staple Franklin “Frank Nitty” Session, and the pairing quickly became a problem. Together, they poured in 47 points while keeping Elevate in control.

TRAE YOUNG FRYING IN THE DREW LEAGUE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRejBdMAHW — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) August 9, 2026

Young looked comfortable from the jump. He created openings out of the pick-and-roll, stretched defenders with his trademark deep shooting range and found teammates whenever the defense committed extra attention his way. Even on the glass, the 6-foot-1 guard stayed active, working his way inside for 10 boards to complete the triple-double.

For Young, the performance carries some extra weight after injuries derailed much of his 2025-26 season. Knee, quad and back issues limited him to only 15 games, making his Drew League appearance another opportunity to show where his body stands heading toward a new NBA campaign.

It also arrives during a major new chapter in Washington. Young declined his $49 million player option in June before securing a four-year, $212 million max contract with the Wizards.

Now healthy and locked into Washington long term, Young is expected to lead a dramatically reshaped roster featuring Anthony Davis and 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

The regular season is still months away. In Los Angeles, Young already looks ready to hoop.