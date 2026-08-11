The Women’s Pro Baseball League has turned to a familiar baseball name to lead the Boston Hunters, naming former Major League infielder and longtime player development coach Jemile Weeks the club’s new manager during the historic inaugural WPBL season.

Weeks takes over for former Boston Red Sox closer Keith Foulke, with the league announcing the managerial change as the Hunters continue through their first professional season.

“We are pleased to have Jemile Weeks take over as manager of the Boston Hunters,” WPBL Commissioner Justine Siegal said. “Weeks brings tremendous baseball knowledge, leadership, and a clear understanding of what it takes to lead a professional team. We are confident in his ability to guide this group as we move forward through the season.”

Weeks brings legitimate Major League experience to a league attempting to establish a lasting professional pathway for women in baseball.

The younger brother of former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Rickie Weeks, Jemile starred at the University of Miami before the Oakland Athletics selected him 12th overall in the 2008 MLB Draft. The switch-hitting infielder reached the Majors with Oakland in 2011 and played six big league seasons, appearing for the Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres. He finished his MLB career with 243 hits, 45 doubles, 18 triples and 41 stolen bases over 260 games.

His baseball résumé, however, extends well beyond his playing career.

Weeks transitioned into player development following his retirement and worked in the New York Mets organization as an outfield coordinator in 2022, infield coordinator in 2023 and baserunning coordinator in 2024. He has also worked extensively with USA Baseball, including serving as first base coach and assisting with outfield and baserunning instruction for Team USA during the 2024 WBSC Premier12 tournament.

That combination of professional playing experience, player development and international coaching makes Weeks an intriguing fit for a WPBL that is building much more than four rosters. The league is attempting to establish a sustainable professional baseball infrastructure for women in the United States for the first time in decades, making experienced baseball minds particularly important during its formative season.

Boston’s roster includes accomplished players from several levels of the game, including team captain and Canadian national team pitcher Alli Schroder and catcher Beth Greenwood, a member of the USA Women’s National Team who has also coached within the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

For Siegal, the first woman to coach for an MLB organization and now commissioner of the WPBL, bringing Weeks aboard represents another step toward surrounding the league’s players with coaches possessing professional baseball experience and a background in development.

The Hunters also acknowledged Foulke’s role in helping launch the franchise, thanking the 2004 World Series champion for his “contributions to the organization and his efforts on behalf of the club.”

Now the responsibility shifts to Weeks.

For a former first round pick who has experienced professional baseball as a player, instructor and international coach, Boston represents another chapter in his baseball journey. This time, Weeks has an opportunity to help develop players while simultaneously helping build a league attempting to permanently change the landscape of professional baseball for women.