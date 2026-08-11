Larry June is bringing his latest West Coast soundtrack to life with a little help from Jhené Aiko.

The two artists have officially released the music video for “California Dream,” a standout collaboration from June’s studio album, Who Coppin. Directed by Sean Kelly, the visual leans all the way into the song’s laid-back California energy, pairing sunshine and coastal scenery with an intimate performance from its two stars.

LARRY JUNE

JHENÉ AIKO



CALIFORNIA DREAM

(MUSIC VIDEO)



OUT NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lDSngu7f9d — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 11, 2026

June and Aiko spend the video cruising through California and getting cozy along the way, giving the record a visual that feels right at home with its warm, romantic mood. Their chemistry carries much of the clip, with the scenery doing the rest as the director keeps the focus on the pair and the atmosphere surrounding them.

For fans following Who Coppin closely, Aiko’s presence on the project actually extends beyond the featured single. “California Dream” serves as her primary credited collaboration with June on the album, while she also contributes uncredited background vocals to “Win or Lose.”

Larry June & Jhené Aiko are now confirmed to be dating 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/CKxG5uvJZz — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 11, 2026

It makes the new video another piece of a musical connection already woven into the project.

Larry June has built his lane around smooth production, effortless delivery and a distinctly California lifestyle, and “California Dream” fits naturally inside that world. Adding Aiko’s signature vocals gives the record another layer of West Coast flavor.

With the Sean Kelly-directed visual now out, “California Dream” officially has the sun-soaked treatment its title was asking for.