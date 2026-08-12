The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day for the 19th consecutive year, with ABC and ESPN televising every matchup on Friday, Dec. 25.

The schedule includes the first meeting between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs since the 2026 NBA Finals.

LeBron James will also return to Los Angeles as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers to face the Lakers.

Additional matchups will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat visiting Boston to face the new pairing of Paul George and Jayson Tatum. LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards will welcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Christmas Day slate will wrap up with Nikola Jokic facing Stephen Curry, giving fans another marquee matchup to close out the holiday schedule.