Attorney Ben Crump and attorney Kevin O’Brien of Stampone O’Brien Dilsheimer Holloway are preparing lawsuits against Lyft on behalf of Diamond Cannady and the family of Andre and Carla Boynton.

Cannady, a Raleigh mother of five, says she was sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver, Ryan James Davey, after ordering a ride home from work on March 31. According to arrest warrants, Davey allegedly drove her to a secluded area, exposed himself, grabbed her face, forcibly kissed her and restrained her. He faces multiple charges, including felony kidnapping and sexual battery.

The Boyntons, a Durham couple, were killed Feb. 22 while riding in a Lyft in Detroit. Attorneys say their driver, Theopris Mays, reached speeds exceeding 90 mph on residential streets before crashing into a warehouse loading dock and fleeing. Mays faces two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

The attorneys say the lawsuits will seek to hold Lyft responsible for the drivers it approved, dispatched and placed on the road.

Crump, O’Brien, the Boynton family, Cannady and others are scheduled to discuss the filings at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. ET at The River Church in Durham.