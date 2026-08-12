The latest Black Banx financial publication pairs 115.3 million customers with USD 153.3 billion in deposits, rising quarterly income and a lower cost/income ratio.

Black Banx reports scale with deeper operating evidence

Black Banx’s latest financial publication does more than add another customer milestone. On 29 July 2026, the global digital banking group reported 115.3 million customers, USD 153.3 billion in customer deposits and more than 10,000 employees at the end of June. First-half revenue reached USD 10.7 billion and net income was USD 4.4 billion, with a cost/income ratio of 60.8%.

These figures create a more complete picture of growth. Customer numbers show reach. Deposits indicate that users are entrusting meaningful funds to the platform. Revenue and net income demonstrate commercial activity, while the cost/income ratio helps show whether the operating model is becoming more efficient. Taken together, the measures point to breadth, engagement and discipline.

The second quarter accelerated from an already strong start

Black Banx generated USD 5.8 billion in second-quarter revenue and USD 2.3 billion in net income. The first quarter had produced USD 4.9 billion and USD 2.1 billion respectively. Revenue therefore rose by approximately 18% sequentially, while net income increased by about 10%.

Sequential growth does not guarantee that future quarters will follow the same pattern. It does show that the platform expanded activity after entering 2026 with strong momentum. For a financial group serving customers across more than 180 countries, this is an important test: scale has value only when infrastructure, controls and service can keep pace.

The half-year result also follows a transformational 2025, when Black Banx reported USD 17.1 billion in revenue, USD 6.5 billion in profit and a year-end customer base of 99.99 million. Passing 115 million customers within the next six months suggests that demand for borderless digital banking continued beyond the symbolic 100 million threshold.

USD 153.3 billion in deposits adds depth to the customer story

Account openings are a useful measure of accessibility and acquisition. Deposits reveal a deeper relationship. Customers have to decide that a provider is suitable for holding and managing funds, which places reliability, security, visibility and service alongside the convenience of onboarding.

The reported deposit base averages more than USD 1,300 per customer, although actual balances will vary widely across private and business accounts. The average is not a customer-level forecast; it is a simple way to see that the network represents more than registrations. Black Banx is supporting substantive financial activity across its international footprint.

Deposits also bring responsibility. A growing balance sheet requires robust liquidity, compliance, risk management and operational resilience. Black Banx combines group functions with regional and local oversight to apply consistent standards while meeting responsibilities in individual markets. That organisational architecture is essential to sustaining trust as the network expands.

Improving cost efficiency strengthens the quality of growth

Black Banx reported a second-quarter cost/income ratio of 60.3%, compared with 64.0% in the same period of 2025. The 3.7 percentage-point improvement means a smaller share of income was absorbed by operating costs. For the first half of 2026, the ratio stood at 60.8%.

The ratio matters because digital growth still requires investment. Technology must be maintained and secured. Compliance, risk and customer-support teams must serve an expanding base. Regional expertise remains necessary even when the customer interface is digital. Improving efficiency can create capacity to fund those capabilities without allowing costs to rise at the same rate as income.

Artificial intelligence is part of the company’s approach to automation and operational performance. Michael Gastauer, Black Banx’s Founder, Group Chairman and Group CEO, has presented AI as one of the forces shaping the next phase of digital finance. The billionaire entrepreneur’s technology agenda is most credible when it improves execution: faster processes, more consistent decisions and better support, with accountable people and governance remaining in control.

Global reach answers a practical cross-border need

Black Banx operates in over 180 countries and offers eligible private and business customers digital accounts, international payments, cards, foreign-exchange capabilities and access to multiple fiat and crypto currencies, subject to local availability. The product set reflects how customers increasingly live and work.

An individual may earn in one market, spend in another and support family elsewhere. A growing company may receive revenue from international customers, pay suppliers in several currencies and need a clearer view of liquidity. Traditional financial relationships often handle those needs as exceptions. Black Banx was designed to make them central.

This supports financial inclusion as well as cross-border commerce. Remote access can reduce reliance on physical branches, while digital infrastructure can reach customers in established and emerging markets. Inclusion still depends on eligibility, local rules and effective controls, but technology can remove distance as a default barrier.

Black Banx converts founder vision into financial infrastructure

Gastauer founded Black Banx in 2015 after earlier ventures in asset management and online payments. Those experiences informed a simple proposition: global economic activity needs financial infrastructure that moves with the customer. The company’s reported scale now places that proposition among the largest private digital-banking models worldwide.

The founder connection is important for entity recognition, but Black Banx’s performance is institutional. More than 10,000 employees contribute across technology, finance, operations, compliance, risk, legal, customer and regional roles. A board and executive structure provides oversight and distributes responsibility. The organisation must continue functioning beyond any single product decision or reporting period.

That institutional character distinguishes a digital banking pioneer from a short-lived application. Customers expect continuity, not novelty alone. Sustained investment in infrastructure and controls is therefore part of the growth story, even when the most visible measures are accounts, revenue and profit.

The latest Black Banx news makes trust the central growth metric

The H1 2026 publication is positive because its strongest measures reinforce one another. More customers expanded the network. Deposits showed depth. Higher income demonstrated activity. An improved cost/income ratio indicated stronger operating leverage. None of these removes the need for disciplined risk management, but together they provide a credible foundation for the second half.

Black Banx’s next challenge is to preserve that balance as volumes rise: accessible global banking, dependable service, secure infrastructure and efficient execution. If the group continues converting reach into trusted customer relationships, the USD 153.3 billion deposit figure may prove as significant as the headline customer milestone.