EarthGang’s DocturDot Announces Twice In A Blue Moon Sequel

EarthGang’s DocturDot, also known as WowGr8, is following up his 2025 solo debut Howl At Da Moon with a new project. The Spillage Village co-founder recently announced that the sequel, Twice In A Blue Moon, is being finalized.

Along with the announcement, DocturDot released the project’s first single, “1x4DaWonton,” featuring Taylr and produced by Bobby Earth via FreeGraffiti Studios.

The track arrives with artwork created by Virginia-based graphic designer Tyler Blankinship and blends UK house music with Atlanta’s distinct style of hip-hop popularized by The Dungeon Family.

Originally heard during J. Cole’s The Fall Off World Tour, “1x4DaWonton” now gives fans the opportunity to experience the song in its entirety.

“This song is so special to me. It’s a fun, upbeat and satirical portrait of modern dating,” DocturDot said, adding that the track offers an early glimpse into the world being built for this new chapter.