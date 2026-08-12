Eladio Carrión’s Saucegiving Returns December 6 in Puerto Rico

Latin GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum artist and philanthropist Eladio Carrión announced the return of Saucegiving, with the sixth annual community celebration set for Sunday, December 6, at Estadio Néstor Morales in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

The event will bring together athletes, artists, families and young people for a day featuring sports, music and community programming. Highlights include a Celebrity Softball Game, Home Run Derby, free baseball clinics for hundreds of young people in partnership with MLB, a dog adoption fair with Rabito Kontento and Foster Club, and SauceMarket merchandise.

Past editions have featured names including Daddy Yankee, Arcangel, Yandel, Young Miko, Jowell y Randy, Fernando Tatís Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 2025 celebration introduced the Home Run Derby, which Guerrero Jr. won.

Saucegiving will also continue its commitment to inclusive programming for young people with neurodiversity, Type 1 diabetes, asthma and epilepsy.

The event is the signature initiative of Sauce for a Cause, Carrión’s social impact platform under Fundación Rimas. Founded in 2020, the organization has impacted more than 17,000 people across Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean through community empowerment, animal welfare, youth development and disaster relief.

Additional details and participating guests for Saucegiving 2026 will be announced in the coming months.