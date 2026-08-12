Jhalesa Seymour and Salt.XO Become a Major Hit at InvestFest 2026 

When thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, creators, and industry leaders descended on InvestFest 2026, one brand quickly became impossible to miss. Salt.XO, founded by entrepreneur Jhalesa Seymour, transformed its presence at the festival into one of the event’s most talked-about brand experiences, attracting celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, and attendees throughout the weekend.

For Seymour, commanding attention in a space dominated by major brands and predominantly male voices was intentional. As one of the festival’s major sponsors, Salt.XO brought a distinctly feminine perspective to InvestFest while demonstrating the power of building a brand rooted in community, culture, and innovation.

The Salt.XO activation became a popular stop for figures from hip-hop, entertainment, and digital culture. Rapper and entertainer Da Brat, Trinidad James, QueenzFlip, and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart were among the recognizable names who stopped by, alongside Ace

Metaphor of Tonight’s Conversation, Nehemiah Davis, Trill AC, Sway the Pro, Joi Lin, Hungry Homegirl, Sevyn Nichelle, Swayy, CEO Matty Jay, John Morgan, Sevynthestylist, Joi-Lin Hunt, and Natasha Graziano.

The attention wasn’t accidental. Seymour and her team created an experience designed to make every attendee feel like part of the Salt.XO community. Custom songs, bold visuals, energetic team members, and the brand’s signature celebrations turned every purchase into a moment.

“I believe our booth stood out and garnered so much attention because of the incredible energy our team brought,” said Seymour. “From the overall branding and custom songs to the way we celebrated every order with ‘We have a new Salt Bae’ or ‘We have a new Salt Soulja,’ there was a real sense of community and excitement around the brand.”

The activation also had its own personality in the form of Ms. Pearl, the Salt.XO mascot, who quickly became a memorable part of the experience and another attraction for attendees.

Salt.XO’s footprint extended beyond its booth. The company branded every bathroom throughout InvestFest, creating an immersive experience that placed the brand directly into the daily flow of the conference. The visibility paid off, with Salt.XO also earning features in three magazines following the event.

Seymour’s presence was just as impactful onstage. Speaking before approximately 30,000 people, she discussed entrepreneurship, womanhood, motherhood, and her mission to create products that make women feel seen, heard, and understood.

“Speaking in front of 30,000 people felt exhilarating and purposeful,” said Seymour. “I’m passionate about creating products that make women feel seen and heard, and most importantly, products that work for them, not against them.”

Seymour also used the platform to deliver a message about the many identities women carry while pursuing success.

“I’m a businesswoman, a mother, a sister, and a daughter, and each of those roles holds significant weight for me,” she said. “Being able to stand on that stage and share that message with thousands of people was incredibly meaningful.”

She shared the stage with moderator Melyssa Ford and fellow panelists Olivia Griffian and Dr. Jatali Bellanton, celebrating the perspectives of women who are building businesses, careers, and influence across different industries.

Seymour’s journey makes the moment even more significant. Salt.XO launched in 2018 when she had just $67 to her name. Rather than accept a $30,000-a-year teaching position after earning her bachelor’s degree in education, Seymour chose to bet on herself.

Eight years later, Salt.XO operates from a 30,000-square-foot industrial headquarters in Florida and sells more than 90,000 products each month. The company has grown into a multimillion-dollar business without venture capital or traditional celebrity backing, fueled in large part by Seymour’s focus on branding, social media, creative marketing, and community.

At InvestFest 2026, Salt.XO proved that feminine care can command the same cultural attention as any other major consumer brand and Seymour was determined to make sure the world noticed.

Learn More: www.saltxo.com

Instagram: @salt.xo