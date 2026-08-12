For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers will not play on NBA opening night. Instead, the league will open the season with a marquee tripleheader.

Jayson Tatum, Paul George and the Boston Celtics will visit Cade Cunningham and last season’s top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown will make their Philadelphia 76ers debuts against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on the night New York raises its championship banner at Madison Square Garden.

The night concludes with a Western Conference Finals rematch as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.