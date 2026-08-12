The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly changing hands again, and this time the price tag is rewriting the record books.

The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for $12 billion. pic.twitter.com/TLpokHjvJl — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2026

🚨 The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold for a record-breaking price of $12 BILLION to American businessmen Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, per @ramonashelburne



The franchise has now been sold twice in less than 18 months 😳 pic.twitter.com/82tDjGfpEh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2026

Venture capitalist Josh Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are leading a group purchasing the Lakers for $12.5 billion, less than a year after Mark Walter acquired controlling interest from the Buss family for $10 billion.

The Lakers’ latest sale broke the previous record for the LARGEST franchise sale in U.S. sports history 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/a2IJhDMHdc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 12, 2026

Kushner and Iger had been pursuing an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas before turning their attention toward one of basketball’s crown jewels. Their group reportedly approached Walter with an unsolicited “offer he couldn’t refuse.”

"I got a tip on this last night… nobody knew… there is a sale agreement in place right now."



Ramona Shelburne on the shocking Lakers $12.5 billion sale.



(via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/hMZYL8S4Ou — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2026

The math is staggering. Walter’s $10 billion acquisition would become a $12.5 billion sale just 14 months later, representing a $2.5 billion increase in value. At that price, the Lakers transaction would become the largest sale of a professional sports franchise ever.

Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA. I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to… — Luka Dončić (@lukadoncic) August 12, 2026

Kushner brings major investment muscle as the founder of Thrive Capital and already holds a minority stake in the Miami Heat. Iger arrives with decades of entertainment experience from Disney along with his ownership position in Angel City FC.

Walter, also the majority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, is currently facing separate federal scrutiny from the SEC and U.S. Attorney’s Office involving unrelated insurance and financial ventures.

Nothing becomes official until the NBA Board of Governors approves the transaction.

For Lakers fans wondering what another ownership shakeup means on the court, Luka Dončić has already publicly reaffirmed his commitment to chasing a championship in Los Angeles while expressing enthusiasm about meeting the incoming ownership group.

For $12.5 billion, the Lakers are entering another era, and doing it at a valuation professional sports has never seen before.