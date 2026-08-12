More than 35,000 people from across the UK and beyond gathered at Milton Keynes National Bowl for Diaspora Calling!, conceived and curated by Ms. Lauryn Hill and hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The landmark event featured performances from Hill, Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Giggs, Fireboy DML, Seun Kuti and The Compozers, alongside DJ sets from DJ OBI and Michael Brun. Kano also made a surprise appearance during Giggs’ set.

Hill and Wyclef Jean celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Fugees’ landmark album The Score, performing songs including “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.” Hill also delivered solo favorites such as “Ex-Factor,” “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “To Zion.”

The festival extended beyond music with visual art, fashion, beauty, film and a marketplace highlighting diaspora-led artists, designers, entrepreneurs and independent businesses.

Lauren Halsey presented animated visuals connected to her Diaspora Calling! commission, while activations from Denim Tears, Kids of Immigrants and Topicals added further cultural elements.

The event also followed several London activations, including a merchandise signing with Hill and Wyclef Jean and the unveiling of Halsey’s CIRCA commission at Piccadilly Lights.

Diaspora Calling! ultimately connected generations and cultures across Africa, the Caribbean, the UK, the U.S. and the global African diaspora.