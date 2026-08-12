The NBA is opening the season with a can’t-miss tripleheader featuring three marquee matchups and some of the league’s biggest stars.

The LeBron James-led Philadelphia 76ers will make their debut with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown facing Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The matchup comes on the Knicks’ championship banner-raising night, adding another layer to LeBron’s Sixers debut.

Jayson Tatum, Paul George and the Boston Celtics will visit Cade Cunningham and last season’s top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The night will close with a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

With the top two teams in the Eastern Conference from last season meeting, LeBron’s Philadelphia debut coming against the defending champions at MSG, and a rematch of an epic Western Conference Finals series, the opening-night schedule delivers three major storylines to start the season.