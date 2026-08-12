Russell Westbrook’s NBA story has reached its final frame.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

After 18 seasons, Westbrook officially announced his retirement following his 2025-26 run with the Sacramento Kings, ending a career built on relentless energy, historic production and a style of basketball that was unmistakably his.

Russell Westbrook all-time PG ranks:



— 1st in points

— 1st in rebounds

— 1st in triple-doubles

— 4th in assists pic.twitter.com/Q8mxSFUOr7 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 12, 2026

The announcement arrived through a cinematic retrospective. Westbrook walks through a home as moments from his career flicker across a projector, with Michael B. Jordan narrating the journey. Eventually, he reaches an unfinished room, intentionally left incomplete to signal that whatever comes next has yet to be written.

Westbrook kept the caption just as reflective: “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And how it’s over.”

And what a run it was.

“The Brodie” leaves as the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader and the only player to average a triple-double across four different regular seasons. His masterpiece came in 2016-17, when he captured MVP honors after averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

Final bucket of Russell Westbrook's career 🥲



March 19th, 2026 pic.twitter.com/eeDcZtRTyN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2026

His résumé also includes nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA honors, two scoring titles and three assists crowns.

BREAKING NEWS: Russell Westbrook is retiring from the NBA. Legend. pic.twitter.com/KALCWNW8yO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 12, 2026

Oklahoma City remains the center of the Westbrook story. He became the Thunder’s heartbeat, carrying the franchise with an intensity that turned ordinary regular-season nights into events.

Thank you for all the memories, Russ.



Congrats on a Hall of Fame career ❤️ pic.twitter.com/45hx4xyu65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2026

Later stops required Westbrook to evolve from franchise centerpiece into veteran catalyst. The role changed. The motor never did.

Now the NBA chapter is finished.

The room waiting beyond basketball remains intentionally empty.