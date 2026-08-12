NBA YoungBoy says he may have only “one or two” albums left in him and plans to go on tour just one more time.

During a rare interview on Open Thoughts with Funny Marco, the rapper was asked how many more albums he expects to make.

“One or two,” YoungBoy responded.

When asked about touring, he was even more definitive. “One for sure. I go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that’s it.”

YoungBoy also explained that he barely makes music anymore and that his focus has shifted.

“I barely make songs now today, so I just try to jot something down about myself or to myself,” he said.

Asked whether music still feels the same as when he startedNBA , YoungBoy made his current priorities clear.

“Music not where my heart at. Music is not something that I’m focused on…I just want to have fun. I just want to do whatever I want. That’s it. Stay out the way.”

You can hear it below.