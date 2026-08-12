Netflix Doc Reveals How Drake Was ‘Out-Botted’ in Massive Streaming Fraud Scheme

A startling revelation from the Netflix documentary Instadocs: The Prediction Games shows how rap titan Drake was shockingly “out-botted” on Spotify by an obscure indie track during a high-stakes prediction market gamble.

Data analyst Caleb Davies exposed how traders on platforms like Kalshi use automated bot farms to manipulate streaming metrics for financial payouts. While traders backing Olivia Dean pushed her track up by 7% and Drake’s backers engineered a ghost 20% surge, another group deployed a reckless “nuclear option.” Backers for indie artist Malcolm Todd injected a staggering 70% stream surge in a single day, thoroughly out-botting Drake to steal the #1 spot.

However, this heavy-handed overkill backfired. The massive 70% anomaly blew the cover on the entire operation, forcing Spotify to officially confirm streaming fraud and wipe the artificial plays.

The ghost 20% surge calls into serious question the manner in which Drake’s record-breaking No. 1 singles came about. From January through July, the Toronto superstar allegedly finished as the most-streamed rapper every month, posting billions of streams fueled by the blockbuster success of ICEMAN.

The documentary’s claims arrive at a perilous time for the artist. Drake was recently named in a federal class-action RICO lawsuit accusing him and online gambling platform Stake of promoting illegal gambling and engaging in coordinated streaming manipulation.

According to the complaint, Drake and co-conspirators allegedly used Stake’s unregulated “Tipping” feature to secretly transfer funds outside financial oversight. The lawsuit claims these funds directly financed automated bot farms and streaming networks to artificially inflate play counts on Spotify, distorting recommendation algorithms, disparaging competitors, and misleading music executives.

While the allegations in the RICO complaint remain unproven in court and neither Drake nor Stake have publicly responded, the findings showcased in Instadocs: The Prediction Games add immense pressure to the growing federal scrutiny surrounding celebrity gambling endorsements and music industry chart manipulation.