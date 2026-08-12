Pooh Shiesty is back in the Billboard conversation while his legal situation continues to grow more serious.

The Memphis rapper’s debut studio album, All Eyes on Shiest, is projected to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 9 with approximately 40,000 equivalent album units. That would give Shiesty his second career top 10 project.

Pooh Shiesty's 'All Eyes on Shiest' is projected to debut at #9 on the Billboard 200 with 40K units 📊 pic.twitter.com/LPMTinu3Np — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 11, 2026

Released August 7 through 1017 Global and Atlantic Records, the album quickly climbed to No. 1 across all genres on Apple Music while tracks gained traction on YouTube. GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tay Keith, Big30 and K Carbon appear across the project.

Gucci Mane is releasing a new Pooh Shiesty album this Friday.



17 songs. 5 Features. pic.twitter.com/mmunNi777e — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 5, 2026

The release arrives with Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., back in federal custody and awaiting a February 22, 2027 trial on conspiracy to commit kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

Federal prosecutors allege Shiesty and several co-defendants lured Gucci Mane and his associates to a Dallas recording studio in January before carrying out an armed takeover. Authorities claim Gucci was forced at gunpoint to sign paperwork and record a video releasing Shiesty from his 1017 contract. Approximately $450,000 in cash and valuable jewelry were allegedly taken during the incident.

Pooh Shiesty Gucci Mane confrontation pic.twitter.com/vOpgDIikSo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 1, 2026

Prosecutors say their evidence includes surveillance footage, cellphone video, social media activity and location information from Shiesty’s ankle monitor.

The rapper was arrested alongside eight co-defendants in April, including his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., and Big30. He has repeatedly been denied bond and could face life in federal prison if convicted.

Back in 2021 when Gucci Mane bought Pooh Shiesty a trackhawk 🥶 pic.twitter.com/x0rQxh0yLE — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 3, 2026

Shiesty had only returned to home confinement in October 2025 following his previous federal firearms conviction.

Now, even from behind bars, his music has put him right back inside the top 10 conversation.