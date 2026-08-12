Photo credit Travis Cox

Over three decades after breaking down doors as the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve multi-platinum success, Cypress Hill is coming full circle. With the release of Dios Bendiga– their first full-length, completely original Spanish-language album, the West Coast icons are reclaiming their roots while bridging generations of global rap culture.

For frontman B-Real, the album wasn’t born out of label deadlines or corporate pressure. It was a promise long owed to their day-one Latino fan base.

“We started talking about doing a Spanish album, and then the opportunity came up with HYBE,” B-Real explains. “We’ve been promising our fans this for a very long time… This one would be a completely original one.”

Recorded in an electric three-week burst at Los Angeles’ legendary Conway Recording Studios, Dios Bendiga captures a rare organic synergy. Rather than a grueling climb, the songs flowed seamlessly, driven by mutual inspiration and sharp instincts.

The album functions as both a homecoming and a torch-passing manifesto. Featuring heavyweight collaborations across the Latin rap spectrum, Cypress Hill shares the mic with original member Mellow Man Ace, Mexican phenom Alemán, Argentina’s Trueno, and La Santa Grifa’s Yusak.

“When we dropped our first translation project years ago, there were only so many Spanish-speaking hip-hop artists out there,” B-Real reflects. “From that time to now, so many have come into the genre and are excellent lyricists and stylists… We wanted to see if we could compete with that”

He explains how that spirit of competition and connection extends directly to the stage. As the group prepares for their upcoming tour dates, fans in Latin America and Spain can expect something entirely unprecedented: live sets crafted 80% to 90% in Spanish.

Beyond language, the album highlights the reciprocal influence between Hispanic culture and hip-hop. From early West Coast pioneers carving out space in a rigid industry to modern Latin rhythms like Cumbia infiltrating global mainstream productions, Latin culture has permanently shaped hip-hop’s DNA. In return, hip-hop provided a universal microphone across Latin America- a vehicle for community, education, and social commentary.

“Hip-hop music has always been a communication tool as well as entertainment- a platform to educate people or wake people up,” says B-Real. “It’s the one genre that can pull from anything… to let people know we’re taking a stand with our Latin folks, and that we take pride in this music.”

Never ones to stay inside a single box, Cypress Hill is already looking toward what’s next. Following Dios Bendiga, the group plans to revisit the genre-crossing blueprint of their landmark Skull & Bones project, crafting a release split that mixes heavy hip-hop and raw metal.

For information about the album, visit https://push.fm/ps/ch-diosbendiga