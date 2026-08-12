Most Valuable Promotions continues to load up its women’s boxing roster, announcing the signing of undefeated IBF lightweight world champion Elif Nur Turhan, who becomes the first Turkish fighter to join MVP.

Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) also becomes the second boxer signed under MVP’s newly announced strategic alliance with Matchroom Boxing, following Australian two-division champion and reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson.

The 31-year-old Istanbul native has quickly developed a reputation as one of women’s boxing’s most dangerous punchers. Nicknamed the “Golden Turkish Warrior,” Turhan captured the IBF lightweight championship with a fifth-round stoppage of previously undefeated Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Beatriz Ferreira last December in Monte Carlo. She has since successfully defended the title against Gabriella Tellez in Arizona and Taylah Gentzen in Newcastle, England.

Turhan now enters an increasingly stacked MVP lightweight division that includes unified WBC and WBO champion Caroline Dubois and WBA champion Stephanie Han, creating the possibility for some serious unification business at 135 pounds.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of this powerful collaboration,” Turhan said of the MVP and Matchroom partnership. “Forces have been joined; as female boxers, we will now move forward with greater strength. I am excited for the opportunities that will come my way as I look to win more major World Titles.”

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian believes Turhan’s aggressive style and knockout power make her an important addition to the company’s growing international roster.

“Elif Nur Turhan is an undefeated world champion, a tremendous puncher, and now the first Turkish fighter to join the MVP roster,” Bidarian said. “Signing Elif will allow us to make some of the most exciting fights in boxing.”

The move is another significant addition to MVP’s rapidly expanding women’s boxing operation. With Turhan, Dubois and Han now holding three of the four major lightweight championships under the MVP umbrella, the promotion has positioned itself to potentially produce some of the division’s biggest fights.

Turhan’s MVP debut opponent, date and location will be announced at a later time.