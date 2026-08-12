Iran really got Trump spooked. A new report reveals Trump swapped planes while leaving the NATO summit in Turkey last month. The swap was in attempt to shake a possible threat from the rival nation. But he hid in a catering truck to get it done.

According to The Washington Post, Trump got on Air Force One in view of the television cameras but was swapped to a neighboring military aircraft by hiding in a catering truck. Journalists and White House staff were left on Air Force One without a clue.

The swap came after a credible threat of a missile being fired at the plane was received and Trump had earlier called himself the country’s “number one target.”