Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton has weighed in on long-standing rumors regarding the NFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols, corroborating claims previously made by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers that multiple NFL coaches utilized fake vaccination cards during the height of the pandemic restrictions.

Speaking candidly on his YouTube show, Funky Friday, Newton reflected on his own experiences during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, sharing insight into how league personnel navigated league-mandated restrictions behind closed doors.

Backing Up Aaron Rodgers’ Claims

The discussion resurfaced following earlier comments by Rodgers, who alleged that numerous coaches and staff members throughout the league bypassed league protocols by securing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid strict testing regimens, travel restrictions, and potential employment penalties.

Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2021 season after missing time due to a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding, confirmed that the practice was far more common among staff than officially acknowledged by the league.

“Aaron Rodgers wasn’t lying… There were a lot of people in the NFL—coaches included—that had fake vaccination cards. It was an open secret in certain buildings.”

High Stakes and Double Standards

During the 2021 NFL season, the league implemented stringent protocols differentiating vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated players and staff faced daily testing, mandatory mask-wearing inside team facilities, travel restrictions, and heavy fines for non-compliance.

Furthermore, the NFL issued memos warning teams that non-player personnel who refused vaccination without an approved medical or religious exemption could lose their sideline credentials and access to team facilities.

Newton noted that the intense pressure to keep jobs and avoid disruptions led several individuals to seek workarounds:

Job Security: Unlike high-profile players with guaranteed contracts, assistant coaches and support staff faced immediate job loss if they failed to comply with mandate deadlines.

Unlike high-profile players with guaranteed contracts, assistant coaches and support staff faced immediate job loss if they failed to comply with mandate deadlines. Protocol Disparities: Unvaccinated players faced intense public scrutiny and strict daily testing, whereas coaching staff often operated with less daily testing oversight once documented as “vaccinated.”

While the NFL penalized select players during the 2021 season for falsifying vaccination status—most notably former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who served a three-game suspension—the league maintained that its verification process for coaches and staff met federal and local guidelines.