A product manager at a digital health startup told me she used to spend three days a month just formatting investor updates. Not writing them. Formatting them. Fonts, spacing, matching last month’s template so the board wouldn’t notice inconsistencies. Then she started using an AI tool to handle the layout entirely, and those three days disappeared. She still wrote every word. The machine just stopped making her fight with PowerPoint.

That’s the quiet shift happening across a lot of professional work right now, and it looks almost identical whether you’re building software or building a pitch deck.

The Old Assumption About Skilled Work Is Breaking Down

For a long time, the value of a developer or a communications lead was tied to doing everything themselves, start to finish. Writing every line of code. Designing every slide from a blank canvas. Skipping steps felt like cutting corners.

That assumption doesn’t hold up anymore, at least not for the repetitive parts of the job. A developer who writes boilerplate authentication code by hand in 2026 isn’t demonstrating skill. He’s wasting a week on something a well-configured AI assistant handles in an afternoon, freeing him up for the parts of the build that actually require judgment.

Where This Gets Serious: Medical App Development

Nowhere does the stakes-versus-speed tension show up more clearly than in medical app development, where the temptation to move fast collides directly with regulatory reality.

A team building a remote patient monitoring app for cardiac patients can now generate huge portions of their codebase with AI assistance, API integrations, data validation logic, basic UI scaffolding. That’s real time saved. But here’s the part that trips teams up: the AI doesn’t know that a specific data field needs to be encrypted at rest because it contains a heart rhythm reading tied to a named patient. It writes functional code. It doesn’t write compliant code, not automatically.

I’ve watched a development team catch this the hard way, mid-sprint, when a security review flagged that an AI-generated logging function was writing patient identifiers into plaintext debug logs. Nobody had told the AI not to. Nobody thought they’d need to. The fix took an afternoon, but it should have been caught in design review, not three weeks before launch. AI accelerates development. It doesn’t absolve anyone of understanding what the code is actually doing, especially when a mistake means a HIPAA violation instead of an annoyed user.

Teams that get this right treat AI-generated code the way they’d treat code written by a talented junior engineer: fast, useful, and in need of review by someone who understands the regulatory weight of what’s being built.

The Communications Side Has Its Own Version of This Trap

Marketing and comms teams have discovered something similar with presentation tools, though the consequences are lower stakes. Nobody goes to prison over a bad slide deck.

Templated slides made by AI can turn a rough outline into a polished-looking deck in minutes, and for internal updates or quick client check-ins, that’s genuinely useful. The problem shows up when teams rely on this for anything that requires actual persuasion, a board pitch, a sales deck for a skeptical client, a keynote. Templates flatten nuance. They produce something that looks finished but says nothing specific about the company using it, because the AI pulled from a pattern library built on thousands of generic decks, not your actual argument.

A CFO friend of mine reviewed an AI-generated fundraising deck last year and pointed out that it could have belonged to literally any startup in the room. Same bullet structure, same stock phrasing, same visual rhythm as every competitor’s deck. The content wasn’t wrong. It just wasn’t distinct, and distinctness is often the entire point of a pitch.

The Real Skill Now Is Knowing Which Parts to Hand Off

This is where developers and communicators end up in the same place, oddly enough. Both groups are learning that AI is excellent at absorbing the repetitive, structural work, code scaffolding, slide formatting, first-draft logic, first-draft layout. What it can’t absorb is judgment about what actually matters in this specific case: which data field is sensitive, which argument needs to land differently for this particular investor.

The developers and communicators getting the most value out of these tools aren’t the ones using AI the most. They’re the ones who’ve figured out exactly where their own judgment still has to show up, and who resist the temptation to let the tool make that call for them.