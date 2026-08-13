Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the general prison population after spending several weeks in solitary confinement following a reported altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Combs was released from the prison’s Special Housing Unit, commonly referred to as “the hole,” after being placed there following a physical confrontation in July. Sources with knowledge of the situation say the Bad Boy founder has since returned to the general population.

The incident reportedly began after another inmate insulted Combs. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation involving pushing and punches before correctional officers intervened and separated the two men. Combs was subsequently moved into solitary confinement while prison officials reviewed the incident.

Details surrounding the altercation remain limited, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons generally does not discuss individual inmate disciplinary matters for privacy and security reasons. Earlier reports indicated that Combs was not believed to have suffered any serious injuries during the confrontation.

The fight also raised questions about whether it could affect the music mogul’s anticipated release from federal custody. His projected release date has already changed several times, including briefly being listed as January 24, 2028. The latest Federal Bureau of Prisons information reported by multiple outlets, however, now lists February 20, 2028 as Combs’ projected release date. It remains unclear whether the latest adjustment was directly connected to the prison fight.

Combs, 56, is serving a 50 month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought against him. His sentence also included five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

Since arriving at Fort Dix, Combs has reportedly participated in the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Program and other rehabilitation and educational initiatives. Participation in eligible prison programming, along with good conduct credits, can affect an inmate’s projected release date, although the Bureau of Prisons has not publicly explained the specific calculations behind each change to Combs’ release schedule.

For now, the prison fight appears to have cost Diddy several weeks in solitary confinement, but not his place back among the general population. With his latest projected release set for February 20, 2028, the former Bad Boy Records boss still has roughly a year and a half remaining on his federal sentence.